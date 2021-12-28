CBS Correspondent: The Children Will Pay for the Rest of Their Lives

They will be paying for our generation’s decisions the rest of their lives.

Finally, someone in the media seems to care about the children whose lives were turned upside down by COV mandates. It’s too little too late for many, and still, Tony Fauci is allowed to push for more and more restrictions.

During an appearance on “Face the Nation,” CBS News correspondent Jan Crawford blasted the “crushing” policies, blaming them for a number of problems affecting children today, including the ongoing mental health crisis, an increase in suicide rates, and learning loss due to school closures.

“My kids hear me rant about this every day, so I may as well tell you guys. It’s the crushing impact that our COVID policies have had on young kids and children, by far the least serious risk for serious illness,” Crawford said after host Margaret Brennan asked what she thought was the most underreported news story throughout 2021.

She noted that healthy teenagers have “a one-in-a-million chance” of catching and dying from the coronavirus and added that they have a greater chance of dying in a car accident.

“They have suffered and sacrificed the most, especially kids in underrepresented, at-risk communities. And now we have the surgeon general saying there’s a mental health crisis among our kids,” Crawford said. “The risk of suicide attempts among girls is now up 51% this year. Black kids nearly twice as likely as white kids to die by suicide.”

“I mean school closures, lockdowns, cancellation of sports. You couldn’t even go on a playground in the D.C. area without cops shooing the kids off,” she said. “Tremendous negative impact on kids, and it’s been an afterthought. It’s hurt their dreams, their future, learning loss, risk of abuse, their mental health.”

Crawford added that considering knowledge about vaccines, if policies didn’t reflect “a more measured and reasonable approach” for children, then they would be paying for her generation’s decisions for the rest of their lives.

Watch:

“They will be paying for our generation’s decisions the rest of their lives”: @JanCBS explains why she thinks 2021’s biggest underreported story was the devastating impact of COVID policies on children pic.twitter.com/AUU1f6AFNi — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 26, 2021

Related