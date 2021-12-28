Chicago Mayor Celebrates Holiday Created by a Criminal & Pushed by the FBI

Kwanzaa? Cray cray Lori Lightfoot and her wife are celebrating Kwanzaa? Will this fake holiday never die?

Happy Kwanzaa! Happy fake African holiday!

The holiday is rooted in no traditions and was created by a violent criminal racist and promoted by the FBI. The holiday, as Al Sharpton said, de-whites Christmas.

Kwanzaa is a fake holiday, celebrated by a few, mostly white liberals. It has no connection to any real African traditions or culture. The founder was Maulana Karenga, a violent criminal, a racist, and a rapist. He’s now an African Studies professor and activist. Of course, he is.

Lori and her wife Amy want you to keep Kwanzaa values close — the values are racists.

Watch:

Is Lori okay? She looks ill. pic.twitter.com/cV7E425Xdl — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) December 27, 2021

HE’S MAD

In 1971 Karenga was convicted of torturing two women who were members of US (United Slaves), a black nationalist cult he had founded.

A May 14, 1971 article in the Los Angeles Times described the testimony of one of them:

“Deborah Jones, who once was given the Swahili title of an African queen, said she and Gail Davis were whipped with an electrical cord and beaten with a karate baton after being ordered to remove their clothes. She testified that a hot soldering iron was placed in Miss Davis’ mouth and placed against Miss Davis’ face and that one of her own big toes was tightened in a vise. Karenga, head of US, also put detergent and running hoses in their mouths, she said.”

Karenga was convinced that the women were trying to poison him. He and three members of his cult had tortured the women in an attempt to find some nonexistent “crystals” of poison. Sharpton said Kwanzaa is a holiday for “de-whitizing” Christmas.

The founder knew the holiday was a joke when he created it.

Kwanzaa,” laughed Ron Karenga. “People think it’s African. But it’s not. I wanted to give black people a holiday of their own. So I came up with Kwanzaa. I said it was African because you know black people in this country wouldn’t celebrate it if they knew it was American. Also, I put it around Christmas because I knew that’s when a lot of bloods (blacks) would be partying!”

IT’S COMMUNISM

Kwanzaa is tied to Marxism. The celebrants used the term “ujima,” which Julius Nyrere cited when he uprooted tens of thousands of Tanzanians and shipped them forcibly to collective farms, where they proved more adept at cultivating misery than banishing hunger.

When Karenga first established Kwanzaa, he and his votaries also crafted a flag of black nationalism and a pledge: “We pledge allegiance to the red, black, and green, our flag, the symbol of our eternal struggle, and to the land, we must obtain; one nation of black people, with one G-d of us all, totally united in the struggle, for black love, black freedom, and black self-determination.”

The philosophy underlying Kwanzaa is known as Kawaida. It is a variation of classical Marxism that also includes enmity toward white people. Practitioners of Kawaida believe that one’s racial identity “determines life conditions, life chances, and self-understanding” — just as Marxists identify class as the determining factor of one’s life conditions.

Who in their right mind celebrates this?

THE FBI PROMOTED IT

The FBI promoted the holiday, as Ann Coulter has explained. Read about that here.

To give a quick overview, what was ultimately a dumb idea, during the madness of the ’60s, the FBI encouraged the most extreme black nationalist organizations to discredit and split the left.

Now the crazy left runs the Democrat Party.

Karenga’s group, The United Slaves, were proto-fascists, walking around in dashikis, gunning down Black Panthers, and adopting invented “African” names.

The FBI fueled the bloody rivalry between the Panthers and United Slaves.

Karenga’s invented holiday is a nutty blend of schmaltzy ’60s rhetoric, black racism, and Marxism. The seven principles of Kwanzaa are the very same seven principles of the Symbionese Liberation Army, another creation of the violent left in the ’60s.

Leftist whites, who see it as fitting into their agenda, are major followers of Kwanzaa. Most blacks celebrate Christmas or Islam.

You can read more here and here.

