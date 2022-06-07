CBS Reporter: It’s ‘Money Over Morals…Cheap Fact Checking’

Project Veritas released a new video today that features a CBS journalist by the name of Michael Mulford ADMITTING that Corporate Media prioritizes “money over values”. He said they do “cheap fact-checking”.

Michael Mulford, CBS Documentary Broadcast Associate told Project Veritas, “It’s like a cheap way of doing it [fact-checking]. So, I’ll just Google like, whatever, and then like, CBS on the end, and if there’s a CBS article about it, then I’m like, ‘great, [news report] verified.’”

“Money reigns supreme at the end of the day. Money over morals, kind of is how it is.”

“The civic duty that I kind of thought that I was going to get out of it [working in media], like, the reward of telling people what’s going on, I just haven’t felt.”

“One of the reasons why I want to leave news is because it’s not really as impartial as it had been.”

BREAKING: @CBSNews Broadcast Associate Reveals “Cheap” Way Network ‘Fact Checks’ Themselves Using Their Own Reporting; Admits to News Room Impartiality Issues by “Picking a Side or Leaning One Way.”#ExposeCBS pic.twitter.com/aru5yGvJv5 — Maura (@indiesentinel) June 7, 2022

