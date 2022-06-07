Biden Declares an Emergency for Clean Energy

Joe Biden declared a clean energy emergency because he can’t let a good crisis go to waste, and time is running out. November is bearing down. Bowing to the socialist-communist Democrats, globalists, Wall Street, and climate extremists, Biden is pretending the crises he has created will be solved by doubling down on the things that caused the problem in the first place.

During his campaign, he and Bernie Sanders wrote a manifesto that predicted all of this but people weren’t paying attention. Biden adopted every word of Democratic Socialist [communist] Bernie Sanders’ economic and social agenda.

The Biden administration’s use of the Defense Production Act to support production of renewable energy tech is another step in The Green New Deal and the destruction of the US energy sector. The threat that presents to our national security, our middle class, inflation, none of it matters. He has decided this is the path he will follow and there is no turning back.

When we say ‘Biden’, we know he is merely a figurehead for the Marxists behind the curtain. We might not get an obedient dolt in the next presidency, thus Democrats sense an emergency.

Joe Biden cancelled pipelines, and leases, drilling in ANWAR, obliterated investments in fossil fuels, and launched an oppressive, draconian onslaught of regulations. He’s in a hurry now in case they can’t eliminate Republicans with abortion, open borders, guns, and J6.

He will now waste more tax dollars to complete the mission before Democrats get thrown out of office (if the election is fair). The emergency is the election.

HIS EMERGENCY FIAT

While President Biden continues pushing Congress to pass clean energy investments and tax cuts, he is taking bold action to rapidly build on this progress and create a bridge to this American-made clean energy future. Today, President Biden is taking action to:

Authorize use of the Defense Production Act (DPA) to accelerate domestic production of clean energy technologies, including solar panel parts; Put the full power of federal procurement to work spurring additional domestic solar manufacturing capacity by directing the development of master supply agreements, including “super preference” status; and Create a 24-month bridge as domestic manufacturing rapidly scales up to ensure the reliable supply of components that U.S. solar deployers need to construct clean energy projects and an electric grid for the 21st century, while reinforcing the integrity of our trade laws and processes.



Without answering the question, the new Psaki read from a prepared script. She’s a bad actress in terrible play.

Biden declares EMERGENCY for clean energy, Psaki 2.0 completely SILENT AND SHAKING when reporter asks what the “emergency” is pic.twitter.com/ODfJTvPW5A — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 7, 2022

Related