Hunter’s Hooker Got a $20K PPE Loan- Another Biden First!

Hunter Biden’s hooker secured a $20,000 PPE loan as Joe entered the White House.

A Las Vegas prostitute featured throughout Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop scored a $20,207 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan for having a “female owned sole proprietorship,” right after Joe Biden moved into the White House, according to the Daily Wire.

The woman, Cheryl Deboves, listed herself as being in the field of “Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers.”

The PPE program is the personal protection equipment needed during the pandemic.

If you want to read how she was helping him juggle whores, read the texts at Zero Hedge. Hunter’s a pig.

The PPP program was intended to help businesses retain jobs in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Debove’s loan went to her individually rather than to a business.

Another PPP payment was also given to someone using the same address as Deboves, Melissa Underbrink, on May 5, 2021, even though she was reportedly in prison for credit card theft until late 2019.

That’s how common the fraud was.

POLITICIANS TOO

Politico reported that at least four members of Congress have reaped benefits in some way from the half-trillion-dollar small-business loan program they helped create. They are obviously whores as well. Different types of whores, but whores nonetheless.

“And no one knows how many more there could be.

“It’s a bipartisan group of lawmakers who have acknowledged close ties to companies that have received loans from the program — businesses that are either run by their families or employ their spouse as a senior executive.

“Republicans on the list include Rep. Roger Williams of Texas, a wealthy businessman who owns auto dealerships, body shops and car washes, and Rep. Vicky Hartzler of Missouri, whose family owns multiple farms and equipment suppliers across the Midwest. The Democrats count Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada, whose husband is CEO of a regional casino developer, and Rep. Debbie Mucarsel Powell of Florida, whose husband is an executive at a restaurant chain that has since returned the loan.”

The program was that rife with fraud. It was a feast for the ne’er-do-wells.

Another Biden first.

Related