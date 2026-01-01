CBS “Reporter” Missed This: The Quality Learing Center Has a History

The child care facility at the heart of Nick Shirley’s viral video alleging fraud in Minnesota has a history of violations, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services. The Quality Learing Center was the same center at the heart of the last surge of corruption in Minnesota.

The Story

The daycare fraud in Minnesota began in at least 2013. One of the most egregious examples of Daycare theft involved Fozia Ali. She was a Twin Cities childcare provider who was sworn into the Hopkins Park Board in 2016. This is while Ali was under active federal investigation for wire fraud and theft of public monies.

Ali, who operated the Salama Child Care Center, was accused of billing Minnesota for more than $1 million in bogus childcare services. Prosecutors said she falsely inflated attendance records by over 400% on some days, even billing for days her center was closed.

While under investigation, Ali took a two-month luxury trip to Dubai and Kenya, staying in $800-per-night hotels while remotely billing the state for services she never provided.

She later pleaded guilty. Ali ended up in federal prison.

That wasn’t the end of it, however. It simply changed its name.

CBS Fake News Report

CBS News did a cursory investigation after Nick Shirley posted his now-viral videos. They found some that just had violations. The report then became a story about Shirley only finding daycares with violations, not fraud. This is the new and improved CBS News under Bari Weiss. I won’t blame her yet. Her job is impossible.

They didn’t even pick up the fact that the Quality Learing Center is actually the Salama Child Care Center, which is still listed as such online.

The reporter claimed there was NO recorded evidence of fraud. He also said the fraud was merely a COVID thing.

A recent video by conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley alleged nearly a dozen day care centers in Minnesota that are receiving public funds are not actually providing any service. After the video went viral, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced a “massive investigation on childcare… pic.twitter.com/vvQv8DEbaV — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 30, 2025



The Salama Child Care Center still exists. It was renamed as the Quality Learing Center, now the Quality Learning Center. They have the same address, and didn’t know how to spell “learning.”

I wonder what he thinks of the break-in at Nokomis Daycare. The burglar took staff and employee records, and banking information, and no cash.

We need Kash Patel to get on this one right away.

In addition to fraud, it has a long list of violations. It’s a dump. Why is it open?

JUST IN: It has been revealed the “Quality Learing Center” was previously known as the “Salama Child Care Center” — used a different name & phone number. pic.twitter.com/Z15KZ6VXJs — Polymarket (@Polymarket) January 1, 2026

The FBI is now “surging” into the alleged fraud in Minnesota thanks to Nick Shirley’s video, but why did it stop in the first place? It took nearly a decade for the first surge; it was limited to Minnesota. Eventually, it went dead again for nearly three years. There is evidence that it is going on in other states.

Thanks to politicians and bureaucracy covering up the malfeasance and refusal to confront the scandal, we have lost a fortune. Some of it was allegedly used to buoy the corrupt nation of Somalia and terrorists in the region.

The Trump administration has halted all childcare payments to Minnesota until this situation is clarified.