Jack Smith Redefined Free Speech to Prosecute Donald Trump

Does a candidate have the right to speak out about election fraud? Apparently, only to a point as decided by Jack Smith. He claims that Donald Trump lied and, in doing so, he violated federal law.

Smith claimed that Trump could not use what he describes as “knowingly false statements” to “target a lawful government function.” He said it is fraud.

Interviewer: “But the President’s statements that he believed the election was rife with fraud. Those certainly are statements that are protected by the First Amendment, correct?”

Jack Smith: “Absolutely not if they are made to target a lawful government function, and they are made with known falsity. No, they’re not that.”

I never read that in the Bill of Rights. Additionally, President Trump believed strongly that his statements were true.

Interviewer: “And there’s a long history of candidates speaking out about what they believe, there’s been fraud. There’s been other, other, you know, problems with the integrity of the election process. And I think you would agree that those types of statements are sort of at the core of the First Amendment rights of a presidential candidate, right?”

Jack Smith: “There is no historical analog for what President Trump did in this case. As we said in the indictment, he was free to say that he thought he won the election. He was even free to say falsely that he won the election. But what he was not free to do was violate federal law and use knowing, knowingly false statements about election fraud to target a lawful government function. That he was not allowed to do, and that differentiates this case from any past history.”