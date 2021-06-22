CBS reporter-turned-whistleblower releases phone call from her boss



















April Moss, the weekend weatherperson and journalist for CBS Detroit, announced live on-air that she planned to speak with Project Veritas about discrimination forced on employees.

Her boss, civil engineer Chuck Davis, spoke with her today and she taped it. You can listen below.

Mr. Davis sees what she has done as an act of selfishness and she feels she went through all the channels. What they are doing, she says, is illegal.

Her interview with James O’Keefe will be released tomorrow.

There is a fund to help her if you care to give. https://givesendgo.com/supportapril

Listen:

