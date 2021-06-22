Mayoral campaign worker stabbed in broad daylight in de Blasio’s NYC



















Newly obtained surveillance video shows the moment a campaign volunteer for New York City Mayoral candidate Eric Adams was stabbed multiple times on a Bronx street over the weekend.

The footage obtained by WNBC-TV shows the victim, 42, being stabbed several times on a sidewalk around 2:30 p.m on Morris Avenue.

As the victim falls to the ground, the attacker appears to keep knifing him near a parked vehicle, according to the footage.

Adams, a former New York Police Department captain who serves as Brooklyn borough president, said the stabbing occurred at 149th St and Morris Ave. in the South Bronx.

There are allegedly two suspects.

The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries. He underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

He ended up with a punctured lung as a result of the attack, having been stabbed four times. A knife and an ice pick were recovered near the scene, authorities said.

The 42-year-old victim, who has an extensive criminal record, was said to be uncooperative at the scene and at the hospital, sources told DailyMail.com.

The suspect fled the scene and no arrests have been made. Investigators found a knife and ice pick at the scene, the New York Post reported.

The stabbing came just two days ahead of the Democratic primary for New York City’s next mayor.

Eric Adams said he’d try to get the victim to cooperate with the police.

Watch two videos:

WANTED FOR ASSAULT: 6/20/21, at approximately 2:30 P.M., in front of 594 Morris Avenue,@NYPD40Pct, the individual stabbed the male victim several times with a knife and fled the scene, accompanied by another male. Any info call 1800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips. Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/QbomlWydT6 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 21, 2021

THE SUSPECTS

