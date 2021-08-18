CBS WINS announces evacuation complete with 40,000 Americans stranded

















Think about how crazy this is:

Afghanistan was seized by terrorists.

Americans and allies left behind.

Biden did NOT make ONE call to a foreign leader.

Biden did NOT make ONE public appearance for 6 days.

Biden did NOT take questions.

All this, while Afghanistan crumbled!

~ Kayleigh McEnany

CBS News – WINS – reported this morning that everyone they want to transport out of Kabul airport has been evacuated. They also reported that the Taliban are going to give women rights even as the Taliban shot and killed one woman who wouldn’t wear a burka. They forgot to mention they will give them rights “within their framework.”

What about the up to 40,000 Americans in Afghanistan who are stranded? The Biden administration is more intent on bringing 100,000 Afghan ‘refugees’ into the country — into Texas and Wisconsin.

Our government is lying to us. The media is lying to us.

The safe passage agreement never existed. Anyone who tries to get to the airport is beaten or killed.

The Biden Administration is relying on the TALIBAN to help evacuate up to 40,000 Americans trapped in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, US citizens in the war-torn nation are told to ‘shelter in place’ until it’s safe.

So far, the US DoD has only rescued 1400 in three days.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Tuesday said the Taliban is committed to ensuring that US citizens are able to exit Afghanistan safely and is working with them on a timetable.

Terror in Kabul

The Biden Safe Passage Agreement

NOW – Afghan civilians under fire outside #Kabul airport in front of a barbed wire fence.pic.twitter.com/7dWSja3cSH — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 18, 2021

In one image taken by the Los Angeles Times, a woman is seen apparently unconscious on the ground near Kabul Airport with blood over her head and hands, while a young boy is carried with his hair completely soaked in blood.

The child was completely limp, with his eyes rolling back in his head, the paper’s photojournalist, Marcus Yam, recalled.

Another shows a seemingly limp woman being picked up by two men outside the airport that has been the scene of desperate — and often fatal — attempts to flee the troubled nation.

They are whipping people with chains.

They were among an unknown number of people injured Tuesday as “amped-up Taliban fighters” corralled hundreds of unarmed Afghans who were trying to reach the airport to flee the new regime, author Marcus Yam wrote.

The Taliban will have a civil war on their hands. That’s why they collected the citizens’ guns.

