CBS’s 60 Minutes “Journalists” Lied to the World

The 60 Minutes so-called journalists have been viciously attacking CBS News’ Editor-in-Chief, Bari Weiss. They slammed her for delaying the airing of a hit piece on the Trump administration about CECOT. CECOT is the El Salvadorian prison where about 200 criminal illegal aliens spent a few months before they made it back to Venezuela. As it happens, the 60 Minutes journalists were lying to all of us.

Weiss asked why nobody from the Trump administration had been contacted to offer their viewpoint, and was told they had refused to comment.

Guess what? That was a lie.

According to a source familiar with “60 Minutes” correspondence with the administration, the “60 Minutes” team reached out to press officials at the White House, State Department, and DHS, all of which provided comment to CBS News.

None of those comments, which varied in length and substance, were included in the piece viewed by Axios. That directly shows why Weiss pulled the segment in the US.

However, the Alfonsi segment aired in Canada. It’s unclear why Weiss’s order didn’t prevent the segment from airing in another country after Weiss had ordered it pulled in the US. One must wonder whether they defied Weiss. Allegedly, the segment was transmitted “via app” to the Canadian distributor for 60 Minutes. Still, Weiss’s decision as the editor-in-chief of CBS News to keep it from airing should have been universal.

Kill it means kill it, and they didn’t completely kill it.

The Big Lie

What is clear is that Weiss was right in her assessment of the segment. Weiss first responded to Alfonsi’s claim about political motives for spiking the story by saying it “wasn’t ready” for air. She then sent a more detailed memo to CBS News staff outlining her reasons, which included the need to get key figures on the record to address the allegations,

“Tom Homan and Stephen Miller don’t tend to be shy. I realized we’ve emailed the DHS spox, but we need to push much harder to get these principals on the record,” she said.

And here’s the surprise: according to Axios, Alfonsi did manage to get responses from principals, including that same DHS spokesperson and others. Instead of including that input, Alfonsi not only lied about not getting a response, but she or the 60 Minutes producers also misled CBS News management about it.

Axios has now confirmed this, which explains why Weiss became suspicious after seeing the segment on Thursday.

Heads need to roll.