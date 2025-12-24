Gov. Hochul Doesn’t Care About Schoolchildren Freezing on Buses

Kathy Hochul, queen of the climate change cultists, demanded that diesel school buses be replaced with electric ones by 2027. Unfortunately and unsurprisingly, it is not working out well.

Parents in the Lake Shore Central School District are speaking out.

WIVB News 4 has received several calls from concerned parents in the school district, which covers parts of Angola, Brant, and Derby, regarding their child’s bus trips to and from school, claiming they’re coming in freezing when they get home after getting off the bus.

They say some bus drivers are turning the heat down, or off completely, in an attempt to conserve battery life on their electric school buses.

The kids are saying their bus is freezing cold, and the parents are giving them hand warmers.

“The heaters on the bus run off the same electricity as the bus itself,” said Scott Ziobro, a former school board candidate and parent who has children who go to school in the district. “They were told that it drains the battery capacity of the bus itself.”

It’s okay. It’s for the cause, although it has no effect whatsoever on the earth’s temperature.