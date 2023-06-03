CBS’s Brennan Boasts of Biden “Achieving a Basic Matter of Governance”

Biden followed up on his fall while leaving the stage at the Air Force graduation by knocking his head into Marine One. He can’t afford another knock on the head. Then he launched into his dementia walk.

The media wants you to believe the octogenarian president is fine.

Called me old fashion but I prefer a president who doesn’t hit his head getting out of Marine One, salutes Marines not reporters and who doesn’t gallops like a horse. pic.twitter.com/2wjIEiQVEV — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 2, 2023

They lied about his fall.

FACT CHECK: FALSE. It took 3 people to pick Biden up… he didn’t get “right back up” on his own. https://t.co/9CfjXrVVkH — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 2, 2023

When he gave his speech, he was very angry and screamed from the stage.

Why does that make him so angry? pic.twitter.com/frghWKAXo4 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 2, 2023

As we mentioned yesterday, he told an old lie about a non-existent appointment to the naval academy. He was at the University of Delaware at the time.

Biden tells Air Force graduates he applied to the Naval Academy after graduating high school. Last year, he told Naval Academy graduates he was “appointed to the [Naval] Academy in 1965.” There is no record of either of those things ever happening. pic.twitter.com/4PaQuGMNvW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 1, 2023

The leftist media cheerleaders continue to pretend Joe is competent and governing. CBS’s Margaret Brennan thinks Biden’s debt ceiling victory was him achieving “a basic matter of governance.”

They want you to think he’s governing. They’re insulting our intelligence.

CBS News’s Margaret Brennan: “Let’s put this into perspective: this is the president taking a victory lap on being able to achieve a basic matter of governance.” pic.twitter.com/6HmLIPtuNa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 2, 2023

Related