Watch RFK Jr Censored in Real Time

The corporate media is going to be opposed to my candidacy, which they should be, because I’m going to do things that are probably going to hurt their business model, incl getting pharmaceutical ads off TV. ~ Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

It seems pretty clear that Elon Musk doesn’t control the Twitter censors, at least not entirely. That might change with the departure of the Health & Safety tyrant. Whether you agree with Robert F. Kennedy Jr or not, you can probably agree he should not be censored.

Watch this clip as he loses views in real-time. It’s one way to censor him.

UPDATED: @Twitter views being removed from @RobertKennedyJr post in real time.

Impossible to unsee a post.

Or is it? Watch to the end.@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/uraAg2MUmA — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) June 2, 2023

“I feel like I’m a traditional Democrat,” Kennedy said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax‘s “American Agenda.”

“…on core issues like censorship — the word ‘liberal’ means freedom, and it came from freedom of speech. It’s about freedom of discourse and debate, the free flow of information. And now, the Democratic Party is not only censoring people from the White House, censoring political dissent from the White House; but it’s enveloped in this entire woke culture, which is about canceling people rather than engaging them in discourse and having no boundaries on the kind of things that we’re allowed to talk about.

“Let’s talk about everything,” Kennedy added.

