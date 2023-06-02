YouTube Will Let You Say There Was Fraud in the 2020 Election

YouTube reversed its election integrity policy. They will leave up content that says fraud, errors, or glitches occurred in the 2020 presidential election and other U.S. elections. The company confirmed it to Axios Friday.

“Two years, tens of thousands of video removals, and one election cycle later, we recognized it was time to reevaluate the effects of this policy in today’s changed landscape,” YouTube said in a statement.

“With that in mind, and with 2024 campaigns well underway, we will stop removing content that advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches occurred in the 2020 and other past US Presidential elections.”

YouTube said it “carefully deliberated this change.”

They will provide more information about handling the 2024 election in the near future. Their other policies remain in place.

“The rest of our election misinformation policies remain in place, including those that disallow content aiming to mislead voters about the time, place, means, or eligibility requirements for voting; false claims that could materially discourage voting, including those disputing the validity of voting by mail; and content that encourages others to interfere with democratic processes,” YouTube officials said.

YouTube restored Donald Trump’s channel in March. He has 2.6 million followers. Facebook also allowed him back on their platform.

Maybe the competition at Twitter was getting to them.

