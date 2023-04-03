CCP Balloon Bagged “Sensitive” Intel as It Sashayed Over the US

According to two current senior U.S. officials and one former senior administration official, the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the U.S. bagged intelligence from several sensitive [nuclear?] military sites. This was despite the Biden administration’s efforts to block them from doing so, reports NBC News.

The report says China controlled the balloon to make multiple passes over some sites. They were then able to transmit information back to Beijing in real time. The data was mainly collected from electronic signals emitted by weapons or communications.

The officials said they hampered the Chinese from getting more information.

THEY BAGGED MORE FROM SATELLITES

In February, Defense Department senior officials said the balloon had “limited additive value” for intelligence collection by the Chinese government “over and above what [China] is likely able to collect through things like satellites in low earth orbit.”

But the good news is the CCP bagged more from satellites.

The officials are adding no new information at this time.

China has repeatedly said that the balloon was an unmanned civilian airship that accidentally strayed off course and that the U.S. overreacted by shooting it down.

Officials won’t say to which CCP department the balloon belonged. Back in February, they did quietly mention that it collected intel.

