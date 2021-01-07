CCP-BLM-friendly NBA “decry Capitol violence”

by Aaron James

CCP-friendly NBA players embrace and glorify the violent communist organization, Black Lives Matter, “decry Capitol violence,” according to Newsday on Thursday.

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat knelt during our National Anthem, showing their contempt for the nation. They said they were “playing with a heavy heart” over alleged Trump supporters invading the Capitol.

They are also angry that police weren’t charged in the police shooting case of Jacob Blake, who was armed and planning to kidnap his child while under the influence in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

It is important to keep all of this in perspective.

PERSPECTIVE

There has never been a violent Conservative/Libertarian/Republican rally before.

The Police said hundreds invaded the Capitol, which would account for under 1% of the mostly peaceful protesters.

The Siege

The media is calling it a siege as if it was equivalent to Fort Sumter. The event yesterday was not the result of a PAC or tied to violent groups. Unfortunately, the unacceptable violence has turned it into a trash Trump narrative. President Trump had the right to give the speech he gave. He said nothing violent, nor did he encourage violence. At one point, he said something about having to be strong, but there was no evidence he meant to be violent.

When Black Lives Matter or Antifa burn, smash, and loot, we hear they’re mostly peaceful protesters, and they are immediately set free. The media is acting as if the violence in the Capitol yesterday was a siege, much like Fort Sumter.

It was not, but it wasn’t good.

Four people died; three died of natural causes from ongoing health issues. One woman was shot and killed by a police officer as she apparently tried to climb through a broken window in the Capitol hallway. Did someone give the officer a shoot-to-kill order? They normally are made to stand down in DC.

Yesterday, it should have been the USA at its best, but the opposite happened. That doesn’t mean Republicans should stand down. It was a small number of troublemakers. Fifty-three were arrested, but some of them weren’t violent. The break-in, however, is not okay.

REMINISCING

The NBA, a heavily CCP-funded organization, seems to like ignoring the people who have rioted violently for more than four years. We are not saying that excuses smashing windows and entering the Capitol illegally.

Two years ago, Libs blocked lawmakers from going in/out of elevators (remember the @JeffFlake moment?), and roamed in restricted areas. It was during the Kavanaugh hearings. The Hill was essentially stormed but PD did not drop tear gas and shoot and it was cheered on by MSM. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 7, 2021

“A throng of protesters pushed past a police line, storming up steps to pound on the doors of the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday after the Senate confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh.” – NBC, Oct 2018. I don’t recall Cons/GOPers flipping out about democracy being crushed by this👆🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/rjdmCTOtOY — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 7, 2021

Focus on the Grievance

This is particularly interesting since no one today gives a damn about the underlying grievances. Some of the issues surrounding illegal voting have indeed been debunked, but the fact that the states can all violate their own laws to help one party win has not been. Other issues have also not been debunked or even investigated. The courts either said the plaintiffs didn’t have standing or they were too late.

The fact is most Republicans don’t believe a senile hack and his unlikeable, communist running mate beat out Hillary and Obama.

In Sep 2020, AP updated its rules saying that “focusing on rioting and property destruction rather than underlying grievance has been used in the past to stigmatize broad swaths of people.” Odd. I did not see APers spending Wed addressing the concerns of the protesters. pic.twitter.com/4GTfIf2ctR — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 7, 2021

Flashback to how real riots (not two punched out windows) were covered a mere few months ago via @AliVelshi pic.twitter.com/Mn14JuqiMh — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 7, 2021

It was a mostly peaceful protest by the media’s and the Democrats’ standards in the recent past.

It doesn’t change the fact that the violence was wrong.

This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone. https://t.co/3oUAPxuwi9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 6, 2021

