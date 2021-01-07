Zuckerberg will block Trump indefinitely from Facebook and Instagram and Snapchat, Spotify, et al

Update: Snapchat and Spotify also ban President Trump

There is little doubt Jack Dorseys’ Twitter will dump President Trump, and now we have the other weirdo Mark Zuckerberg promising to block Trump from Facebook and Instagram indefinitely.

We figured they would do it on January 20th, but yesterday’s rioting gave them grist for their mill.

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg wrote in a statement posted to his personal page. “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete,” Politico reports.

Saying he’s dangerous is especially true as the Democrats force socialism down our throats.

Social media will need to silence all opposition and continue to work hand-in-glove with the now-far-left Democrat Party.

It’s odd how these titans of silencing the opposition don’t block the Ayatollah saying Trump will be killed in three days, the CCP claiming we are an evil nation, Antifa and BLM planning violence, and so on. It’s just odd.

It’s because they can. It feels like Communist China.

