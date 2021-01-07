Zuckerberg will block Trump indefinitely from Facebook and Instagram and Snapchat, Spotify, et al

Update: Snapchat and Spotify also ban President Trump
There is little doubt Jack Dorseys’ Twitter will dump President Trump, and now we have the other weirdo Mark Zuckerberg promising to block Trump from Facebook and Instagram indefinitely.
We figured they would do it on January 20th, but yesterday’s rioting gave them grist for their mill.
“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Zuckerberg wrote in a statement posted to his personal page. “Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete,” Politico reports.
Saying he’s dangerous is especially true as the Democrats force socialism down our throats.
Social media will need to silence all opposition and continue to work hand-in-glove with the now-far-left Democrat Party.
It’s odd how these titans of silencing the opposition don’t block the Ayatollah saying Trump will be killed in three days, the CCP claiming we are an evil nation, Antifa and BLM planning violence, and so on. It’s just odd.
It’s because they can. It feels like Communist China.
Jack Dorseys mini-me can ban this. I still say that robot needs some oil or there might be a screw loose.
Powertripping on the social media, go get em Zuckerborg.
Better check on that wall around the subdivision that you bought up and make sure it is nice and high, maybe check the pitchfork and torches resistance factor.
O/T-speaking of CCP the nettle had an article stating that they are on WAR at anytime status right now.
Maybe the CPUSA gave them the green light for the ultimate Fundamental Transformation?
Your freedom has been a lie, liberation is here, report to the Coviet-American friendship center, comrade.
They just Can’t take the chance he will run again. What’s next, shutting down RSBN so No ONE can broadcast the rallies.
Obviously, Mitch Barr and all the RINOs support big tech censorship and manipulation of elections. This is their fault.
Twitter is usually late to the game, but in the end follows Facebook. What’s next, classify him in the same manner as Tommy Robinson, the most dangerous of men, where only negative remarks can be said. We are traversing the most dangerous of times in my long lifetime. THIS is the first time I’ve actually feared the future, including the time during Obama.
Well obviously there needs to be new media outlets and new tech platforms that are built around the notion that free speech is for adults. No political censorship other than the profiles that individual users choose to ignore from within their own profile. In other words, YOU choose who you’ll ignore, not some liberal censorship board. The leftist grown-up children can continue to be coddled with Zuckerberg and Dorsey’s platforms. Everyone else should deplatform them.
Trump, the Kochs and other wealthy conservatives or libertarians could easily create these competing platforms. The market is there.
They learned well from China on how to control the opposition. Now, it’s YouTube.
Now Snapchat and Spotify are in the game. Truly the next step is the Tommy Robinson treatment.