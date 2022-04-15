CCP Goes to Combat Readiness in Taiwan Straits Because of a US Visit

A US delegation of Senators from the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, including two prominent hawks, traveled to Taiwan at a time when the West, mostly the US, is engaged in a proxy war with Russia over Ukraine.

CCP SAYS THEY’RE PLAYING WITH FIRE

As one might have predicted, Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the PLA Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese Liberation Army said the visit sent the “wrong signals” about Taiwan coming from the US. Despite being destined to fail, Washington’s “tricks” were still dangerous, the spokesman stated. “Those who play with fire will get burnt,” he warned.

The CCP is pretending Taiwan is already part of China.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian later clarified what those “wrong signals” were, saying that the ongoing visit of a delegation of US Congressmen to Taiwan violated Beijing’s ‘One China’ policy, damaged bilateral relations between the two countries, and further increased tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan is “a sacred and integral part of China’s territory,” Wu insisted, adding that the country’s military was eager to take “all necessary measures to resolutely thwart any interference of external forces and the separatist plot of ‘Taiwan independence.’”

In response, China put destroyers, bombers, fighter jets, and other equipment from various branches of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army to combat readiness in the Taiwan Strait.

Also, drills were held that simulated a surprise attack at sea.

There were reports that Nancy Pelosi was scheduled to go this week, which would’ve been the first trip to Taiwan by a House Speaker since Newt Gingrich in 1997. But she supposedly got COVID: so two of the most bombastically hawkish Senators went instead. A deliberate provocation https://t.co/WgZT1oUdGr — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 15, 2022

JAKE SULLIVAN THREATENS

The United States will take “every step” to ensure that China will never invade Taiwan, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Economic Club conference in Washington, Sullivan suggested that Beijing is “carefully looking” now at the events in Ukraine following the launch of Russia’s military offensive in February, “to learn lessons writ large, including with respect to Taiwan.”

Stressing that “the situation with Ukraine and the situation with Taiwan is not the same,” Sullivan nevertheless underlined that, over the last few weeks, US officials have been telling its allies and partners that “this kind of thing can happen in Europe, this kind of thing can also happen in the Indo-Pacific.”

“And it’s incumbent upon responsible countries in the world to send a clear message that any type of aggression is unacceptable, wherever it happens,” the White House security adviser said.

When asked where the US government would stand if China invades Taiwan, Sullivan responded: “Our official government policy is that we are going to take every step we possibly can to ensure it never happens.”

ONE PERSPECTIVE

