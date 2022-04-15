US to Spend a Fortune on Gender Equity Around the World

As the country heads for recession and our inflationary issues skyrocket due to Bidenomics, our country will now spend $200 million on international gender equity issues. We can’t even limit it to the US since we’re all globalists now and America Last is the unspoken motto.

We have over a $30 trillion debt and are running up trillion-dollar deficits annually. There is a Democrat-led invasion at our border and they are having money thrown at them.

The biggest of those provisions is a $200 million earmark for the Biden administration’s Gender Equity & Equality Action Fund. The fund advances economic security for girls and women globally and of necessity includes abortion. The women and girls they speak of might be men and boys.

THE FACT SHEET OF INSANITY

The White House put out a bizarre fact sheet that Americans have come to accept as normal. If you keep repeating insane ideas, after a while, they just sound normal.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris believe that advancing gender equity and equality is fundamental to every individual’s economic security, safety, health, and ability to exercise their most basic rights. It is also essential to economic growth and development, democracy and political stability, and the security of nations across the globe.

“Ensuring that all people, regardless of gender, have the opportunity to realize their full potential is, therefore, both a moral and strategic imperative. Yet no country in the world has achieved gender equality—and we are at an inflection point. The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled a health crisis, an economic crisis, and a caregiving crisis that have magnified the challenges that women and girls, especially women and girls of color, have long faced. It has also exacerbated a “shadow pandemic” of gender-based violence in the United States and around the world. These overlapping crises have underscored that, for far too long, the status quo has left too many behind.

“This moment demands that we build back better. It requires that we acknowledge and address longstanding gender discrimination and the systemic barriers to full participation that have held back women and girls.”

THE WASTEFUL PRIORITIES OF THE INSANELY LEFT

The strategy identifies ten interconnected priorities:

1) economic security;

2) gender-based violence;

3) health [it includes abortion access];

4) education;

5) justice and immigration;

6) human rights and equality under the law;

7) security and humanitarian relief;

8) climate change;

9) science and technology; and

10) democracy, participation, and leadership. These priorities are inherently linked and must be tackled in concert.

$30 trillion in debt, inflation crisis, but both parties just passed a spending bill with $200 million for international “gender equity” programs — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 11, 2022

