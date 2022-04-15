Governor DeSantis’s 15-Week Abortion Law and More

Governor DeSantis protects unborn babies from abortion after 15 weeks. It’s still looser than Russia’s law that halts abortions at 12 weeks.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban into law Thursday at a press conference in Kissimmee,

The bill is known as the Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality Act, or HB 5. It will ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“House Bill 5 protects babies in the womb who have beating hearts, who can move, who can taste, who can see, and who can feel pain,” DeSantis said.

The bill, which would take effect July 1, contains exceptions if the abortion is necessary to save a mother’s life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality. It does not allow for exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest, or human trafficking. Under current law, Florida allows abortions up to 24 weeks.

Our bill protects unborn babies from abortion after 15 weeks – these are babies with beating hearts, who can move, taste, see and feel pain. Proud to defend life! pic.twitter.com/Xz6v4K4KGC — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 14, 2022

These are the limits for ten other countries. Don’t doubt that we are extreme (Canada, North Korea, China, and three others have evil laws like ours).

Russia 12 weeks Thailand 12 weeks Cambodia 14 weeks Spain 14 weeks France 14 weeks Germany 14 weeks Sweden 18 weeks Italy 13 weeks Ireland 12 weeks Iceland 22 weeks

Ron DeSantis gave another one of his great answers to a relentlessly left-wing press. He also has a new redistricting map you should see.

“You do not have the right to do wrong,” said Governor DeSantis. “We had kids in school last year, because of me, not because of them.”

“We had to stand up for peoples’ liberties,” DeSantis said. Joe Biden knows he didn’t have the power to mandate vaccines.

Governor DeSantis wants to know if Biden can do whatever he wants when he loses patience. He added, “No Thanks, I’ll take the Constitution.”

AND HERE IS HIS NEW REDISTRICTING MAP

Hillary’s lawyer Marc Elias is preparing to sue.

