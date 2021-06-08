CCP has a bioweapons program and spies or sources in key US agencies



















One of the highest-ranking defectors ever to leave communist China for the US is working with the Defense Intelligence Agency. Christopher Wray was unaware and kept in the dark because DIA leadership believes there are Chinese spies or sources inside the FBI, CIA, and other federal agencies.

A person believed to be among the highest-ranking defectors ever to the United States from the People’s Republic of China has been working with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) for months, sources inside the intelligence community have told RedState on condition of anonymity. The defector has direct knowledge of special weapons programs in China, including bioweapons programs, those sources say.

FBI Director Christopher Wray was “ambushed” with the information, they say, and Langley was also unaware. Sources say DIA leadership kept the defector within their Clandestine Services network to prevent Langley and the State Department from accessing the person, whose existence was kept from other agencies because DIA leadership believes there are Chinese spies or sources inside the FBI, CIA, and several other federal agencies.

The defector has been with the DIA for three months and they are convinced he is legitimate. It has led to a crisis of confidence in Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Housley reported this first, writing on Twitter:

“Being told the increased pressure on China in recent days is due to a defector with intimate knowledge. In fact, Wray didn’t know right away because they wanted to make sure they got all they needed before telling him.”

“Also…US intelligence believes China is trying to produce variants that suggest it came from bats to cover up that it originally came from a lab. The belief is still that it escaped accidentally, but was allowed to spread.”

“Again…what I reported tonight. US intelligence has a Chinese defector with Wuhan info. AND China is trying to produce variants that suggest it came from bats to cover up that coronavirus originally came from a lab.”

The U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID)personnel detailed to DIA have corroborated very technical details of information provided by the defector.

China colludes with North Korea, why would we trust them? They knew of the contagion by November 2019, perhaps earlier, especially if they planned it as a bioweapon. We know that they allowed their potentially contagious people to travel the globe while not allowing them to travel within China.

Why do we let them provide us with key medications? Why do we listen to Dr. Fauci?

