Seattle sends all-staff email calling police white supremacists, racists, zealots



















Reporters agree with Antifa, and Black Lives Matter or they simply don’t want to hurt the hard left movement. They are supporting and not reporting. That’s why we have them raving about the Antifa who saved the Western World on D-Day.

Reporters are promoting the takeover of our nation by raging lunatics.

One smaller example comes out of Seattle. Were it not for Jason Rantz, you would never know about the Seattle Department of Finance and Administrative Services (FAS) sending an all-staff email calling police officers white supremacists.

The Seattle officers are livid but the agency is doubling down on the racist, hateful message. This is as Seattle is shedding officers at an unsustainable rate. It’s obviously what they want.

THE EMAIL

Under the heading “Black Lives Matter,” the email excoriated Seattle cops as serving “the false gods of white supremacy,” called them “mercenaries and zealots,” and argued they are “paid in the wages of white privilege.”

It’s an unhinged Antifa-BLM-inspired, racist email.

Daniel Holmberg, a senior management systems analyst with FAS, wrote the manifesto. It’s titled, “White supremacy thrives without consequences.”

It puts the police in further danger.

Holmberg is a member of the Change Team, a group of elected staffers tasked with helping the department reach its equity and anti-racist goals. FAS staff committed itself to a “daily call for us to embed race and equity into everything we do in our department.”

Lacking all self-awareness, they see themselves as having hard conversations.

“Vicious and Lazily Delivered in Bad Faith”

Rantz writes, “Holmberg’s email is vicious and lazily delivered in bad faith. He argues that policing is “ensconced” in white supremacy, and it’s gotten worse in the last decade. He implies that officers purposefully target Black people with deadly force, pointing to a Harvard study showing police kill Black Americans over three times more than whites. It does not, as Holmberg implies, explain why. But he’ll still draw a deranged conclusion.”

Holmberg writes, “When the arbiters of justice serve the false gods of white supremacy, they are not worthy of the power they wield. If police protection and restraint extend only to white people, they are no longer guardians; they are mercenaries and zealots, paid in the wages of white privilege, inflicting their wicked commandments upon us.”

The woke madman repeated the long-retracted claim that rioters “bludgeoned a police officer” at the Capitol riot. He chides the unstaffed Capitol Police for not using tear gas against the rioters while cops quickly use force against people of color who “protest their own extermination.”

“Can any of us truthfully claim a Black person who did even a fraction of what these rioters did would not have left the scene in the back of a police cruiser, or more likely, a body bag?” Holmberg asks, apparently forgetting the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. “This is the cleansing power of whiteness: it turns pigeons into doves and terrorists into tourists.”

No Evidence Needed

Holmberg accuses six Seattle officers of attending the Donald Trump rally of January 6th without any evidence.

Holmberg says the riot resulted from an unnamed “organized domestic white power terrorist cell (or cells).”

He states there aren’t just a few bad apples in the department.

None of this is backed by evidence of any kind.

Doubling Down on Hate

A FAS spokesperson doubled down on the hate mail.

“If we have learned anything from the past year — when COVID-19 disproportionately ravaged communities of color and the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others laid bare how entrenched systemic racism is in our country — it is that we cannot afford to stay comfortable,” Melissa Mixon (she/her/hers) wrote to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Staying comfortable is costing lives, specifically Black lives, and we stand behind our Change Team for keeping us accountable and challenging all of us to learn, to re-examine, to grow and, above all, to act in this urgent work.”

“Did you get that, folks? Staying comfortable is costing us lives! Thus, the email saves lives because some woke dude is making you uncomfortable with some harsh truths!” Rantz writes.

Americans have allowed mentally deranged people to rise in power to satisfy the WOKE cult and the new religion of equity and racist hate.

Watch:

