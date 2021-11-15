CCP Is Lobbying US Companies to Oppose Bills Making the US Competitive

















The Chinese Communist Party is exploiting the freedoms in our country, and the corruption in our greedy corporations. The CCP allegedly asked US companies to lobby against the bills on their behalf. The two bills currently stalled in the Senate and in the House would increase US competitiveness.

Reuters reports from several sources that the CCP sent letters to US executives and business groups asking them to oppose the bills in Congress, The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), and the Eagle Act.

The sweeping legislation to boost U.S. competition with China and fund much-needed semiconductor production, known as the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), passed the Senate with bipartisan support in June. A related bill in the House of Representatives called the Eagle Act, which is more strictly policy focused, has stalled as Congress has been preoccupied with other domestic initiatives.

The letters sent by the CCP declared:

“We sincerely hope you will play a positive role in urging members of Congress to abandon the zero-sum mindset and ideological prejudice, stop touting negative China-related bills, delete negative provisions, so as to create favorable conditions for bilateral economic and trade cooperation before it is too late.”

“The result of those China-related bills with negative impacts will not be that the interests of U.S. companies will be protected while those of Chinese companies will suffer. It is only going to hurt everyone. Promoting a China-free supply chain will inevitably result in a decline in China’s demand for U.S. products and American companies loss of market share and revenue in China.”

Some of the lobbying by the CCP was at meetings.

According to the Reuters report, the recipients of the letters don’t want to come forward because of how it makes them look. They are allegedly afraid of FARA.

