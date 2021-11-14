Dr. Fauci Sounds the Alarm About the Failing Vax

















Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, Dr. Wrong, is sounding the alarm about the vaccines waning within months. His solution is to keep getting boosters.

He referenced the Israel studies and it’s clear that the vaccines are waning after a few months. In other words, they are failing against Delta quickly. Fauci’s answer is to get boosters.

His answer is never to get treatment and natural immunity is meaningless to him.

Fauci now admits the vaccines are failing against Delta. They are not working as expected or advertised, but his answer is to keep getting vaccinated. He’s ringing the alarm. The vaccinated are in danger.

DANGER

Therefore, everyone has to get vaccinated even though the vaccine starts to wane after three months, and you can spread it and catch it. You still have to wear a mask but the good news is you will allegedly do better than the unvaccinated if you catch COV.

On Nov. 12, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, went on The New York Times’ podcast The Daily to discuss the current state of the coronavirus in the U.S.

According to Fauci, officials are now starting to see some waning immunity against both infection and hospitalization several months after initial vaccination. He pointed toward incoming data from Israel, which he noted tends to be about a month to a month and a half ahead of us in terms of the outbreak.

“They are seeing a waning of immunity not only against infection but against hospitalization and to some extent death, which is starting to now involve all age groups. It isn’t just the elderly,” Fauci said. “It’s waning to the point that you’re seeing more and more people getting breakthrough infections, and more and more of those people who are getting breakthrough infections are winding up in the hospital.”

According to Fauci, as a result, everyone has to get a booster.

And what’s with all ages now?

Fauci went on to say, “I think … that the boosting is gonna be an absolutely essential component of our response, not a bonus, not a luxury, but an absolute essential part of the program.”

Fauci thinks that if people keep getting boosters, eventually they will be immune. However, didn’t we find that they don’t last?

If I went to the hospital and they said Dr. Fauci was going to treat me, I’d run.

WHAT ISRAEL IS REPORTING

Israel’s findings indicate that immunity against the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 waned in all age groups a few months after receipt of the second dose of vaccine. Pfizer wears off after six months.

A recent Israeli study shows that natural immunity is 13 times more effective than vaccines in protecting individuals. “SARS-CoV-2-naïve vaccines had a 13-fold increased risk for breakthrough infection with the Delta variant compared to those previously infected.”

Yet the smaller CDC study offers a different conclusion, that the vaccines offer better protection. While the Israeli study had 10 times more people, they primarily used the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. In the U.S., three are approved, including the Pfizer, the Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

As for the incidence of myocarditis, although low, increased after the receipt of the BNT162b2 vaccine, particularly after the second dose among young male recipients. The clinical presentation of myocarditis after vaccination was usually mild.

According to Health Ministry data, the rate of serious cases among unvaccinated people over age 60 (178.7 per 100,000) was nine times more than the rate among fully vaccinated people of the same age category, and the rate of serious cases among unvaccinated people in the under-60 crowd (3.2 per 100,000) was a little more than double the rate among vaccinated people in that age bracket.

Also, doctors say, that half of Israel’s seriously ill patients who are currently hospitalized were fully vaccinated at least five months ago. Most of them are over 60 years old and have comorbidities. The seriously ill patients who are unvaccinated are mostly young, healthy people whose condition deteriorated quickly.

