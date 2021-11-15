General Will Reinvent Marines Based on Identity Politics, Equity, Inclusion

















Gen. David Berger, commandant of the Marine Corps, said during an interview on Friday that the Marines will reinvent itself and focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion “to reflect America.”

He wants the Marines “to reflect America, to reflect the society we come from,” Berger told NPR’s Morning Edition.

That reflecting America mantra is a red herring. It’s code for identity politics as they fill up the country with our anonymous replacements from all over the world.

He said it’s not about being politically correct or “WOKE.”

What is it about then? Making sure conservatives are not the overwhelming number of Marines as they bring in foreigners?

A recruitment ad from the US Army featured progressive subjects meant to be “shattering stereotypes” among America’s service members. Meanwhile, the US Navy announced “Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity” plans. A scathing report commissioned by congressional members found that the US Navy is in disarray by prioritizing diversity over its warfighting capabilities amid Chinese aggression.

In other words, they want progressive service members.

The top general is pushing his new plan, titled “Talent Management 2030,” which outlines new measures that the Marine Corps hope will help bolster recruitment efforts and greatly increase the average length of service.

He’s WOKE. This general is using identity politics to fill up the membership. That’s very woke.

Go to page 5 of his plan. It’s all about equity and inclusion. That is WOKE.

