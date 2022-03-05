CCP Issues a Warning About Taiwan as Trump Conversation Hits Twitter

No matter what games the United States or the Democratic Progressive Party play, they won’t affect the resolve of the Chinese government on the line they have set for work on Taiwan. ~ Liu Guoshen, an expert on Taiwan at China’s Xiamen University, said, referring to Taiwan’s ruling party.

The Chinese government warned Saturday against foreign interference as it released a new report pledging to resolve the issue of Taiwanese independence “in the modern era.”

During remarks at the opening of China’s parliament meeting, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang stood by the “One China” principle, which states that Taiwan is part of a unified China.

“We will advance the peaceful growth of relations across the Taiwan Strait and the reunification of China,” he said, according to Reuters. “We firmly oppose any separatist activities seeking ‘Taiwan independence’ and firmly oppose foreign interference,” adding, “All of us, Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, should come together to advance the great and glorious cause of China’s rejuvenation.”

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council responded by saying that public opinion in Taiwan opposes the “political framework, military intimidation and diplomatic suppression imposed by China” and that Taiwan remains a “force for regional peace and stability.”

The report says the CCP will resolve the “Taiwan question in the new era.”

The report says they are committed to advancing “the peaceful growth of relations across the Taiwan Strait,” according to the Washington Post.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin warned that the U.S. should handle the subject of Taiwan “prudently” and that “whoever the United States sends to show so-called support for Taiwan will be futile.”

“The will of the Chinese people to defend our national sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering,” he said during a press briefing.

DONALD TRUMP DISCUSSED XI AND PUTIN IN A CONVO UPLOADED TO TWITTER

At the same time, a phone conversation with pro-golfer John Daly and Donald Trump was uploaded to Twitter. Donald Trump said he was friends with Russian President Putin but warned him that if he moved on to Ukraine, he’d bomb Moscow. He said he didn’t know if Putin believed him or not.

Trump spoke about his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump pointed out that under his presidency, Xi did not move to take Taiwan. He predicted that under the Biden administration Xi would move to take Taiwan.

Trump warned that China would threaten Taiwan following Putin’s invasion, predicting that such an outcome would starve the world of technology.

“Taiwan will be next. You won’t have any computer chips. They’ll blow them off the face of the earth.”

Watch:

Trump discussing Russia with John Daly on speaker phone is something else via nopopsgolf pic.twitter.com/hdy6jbdvvp — Tim Reilly (@LifeOfTimReilly) March 4, 2022

