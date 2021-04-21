CCP launches an app for citizens to snitch on people with “mistaken opinions”









China launched an app for citizens to report anyone who has “mistaken opinions” or “denies the excellence of socialist culture.” Oh, gee, sounds like Facebook and Twitter. What’s different?

The app and hotline have been released ahead of the party’s 100th anniversary in July. How nice, celebrate by becoming a snitch (sarcasm).

China’s cyber regulator CAC launched the app along with a statement on Friday.

It’s about ‘nihilism,’ baby.

“For a while now, some people with ulterior motives… have spread historically nihilistic false statements online, maliciously distorting, slandering and denying Party, national and military history in an attempt to confuse people’s thinking,” the CCP says.

“We hope that the majority of Internet users will actively play their part in supervising society … and enthusiastically report harmful information,” according to the statement.

‘Historical nihilism’ is a phrase used in China to describe public doubt and skepticism over the Chinese Communist Party’s description of past events.

The CCP lies about everything in history. To make it work, they tore down statues, banned certain writings, rewrote history. Oh, wait doesn’t that sound like the USA with lunatics tearing down statues, the cancel culture canceling their fellow Americans, media silencing the opposition, and the history rewrite with the 1619 Project?

Many have been arrested and punished for speaking out against the party online.

China’s internet is tightly censored and most foreign social media networks, search engines, and news outlets are banned in the country.

This is what the current administration calls for in censorship.

