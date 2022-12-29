CCP Lets Its Citizens Travel the World During Covid Outbreak

China is doing what it did at the start of the pandemic. They’ve loosened restrictions and are letting the citizens travel the world despite their high incidence of COVID infections.

Joe Biden is a hypocrite. After accusing the Trump administration of “Asian hate” for restricting travel by Chinese nationals, he is doing the same. However, we’re glad he’s moving on this.

Biden’s CDC is now requiring travelers from China to provide evidence of a negative COVID test before travel to the U.S. and entry into the United States.

The United States will require travelers from China to show a negative COVID-19 test result before flying to the country amid China’s recent uptick in cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, Axios reports.

The CDC’s decision comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in China, which recently loosened its travel restrictions and opened its borders for overseas travel, Axios continued.

The CDC said it is mainly concerned about slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. The agency also wants to prevent any variants of concern from leaking into the country.

However, they never mention the millions pouring in through our southern border. They aren’t tested and could easily have COVID. They are traveling all over the USA since every state is now a border state.

