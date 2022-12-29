Stewart Rhodes Warns Donald Trump Is Next During Jailhouse Interview

Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers militia, has been convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in the Capitol.

He told The Washington Times that his case is a harbinger of what the Justice Department has in store for former President Donald Trump.

The former Army paratrooper and Yale Law School graduate turned militia leader warned that his conviction on the rare Civil War-era trumped-up charge had set an ominous precedent that should alarm conservatives.

“Their success in my trial is paving the way for them to keep rolling through other people building up to Trump,” Rhodes told The Washington Times. “It was a warmup for what they’re going to do. That’s what that was: a political show trial.”

“Seditious conspiracy now is the most dangerous weapon that the deep state and the establishment have to use against dissent,” Rhodes said. “There’s no requirement, no element of that charge that includes an act in furtherance of a conspiracy.

“It wipes out the free speech of the American people,” he said. “If it is used against anyone, the jury will be free to use their speech against them in a criminal proceeding.”

“They’re going to do the exact same thing to President Trump,” Rhodes said. “That’s my prediction. They’re going to prosecute Trump.”

Seditious conspiracy is defined as two or more people conspiring to “overthrow, put down, or destroy by force” the U.S. government. The charge also applies to those attempting to “levy war” against the government or “oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law.”

That is a complete fraud, especially when you consider the communist anarchists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter are actually trying to overturn the government, and the J6 rallygoers are trying to preserve it.

Related