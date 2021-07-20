CCP promises to nuke Japan “continuously” if they help Taiwan

















If Japan attempts to help Taiwan, China’s communist regime is promising to nuke Japan. At present, China is preventing Taiwan from getting any vaccines for COV. Only 3% of the Taiwanese have been immunized.

“We will use nuclear bombs first. We will use nuclear bombs continuously. We will do this until Japan declares unconditional surrender for the second time,” a threatening video circulated among official Chinese Communist Party channels warns. [Watch the clips below]

“When we liberate Taiwan — if Japan dares to intervene by force – even if it only deploys one soldier, one plane, or one ship – we will not only return fire but also wage full-scale war against Japan itself.”

Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said: “We must defend Taiwan, under our alliance with the US”.

Defence Minister Yasuhide Nakayama added that Japan and the US must “protect Taiwan as a democratic country”.

This was not what Beijing wanted to hear.

This is an excerpt from a longer video of the #CCP‘s military channel at https://t.co/PFGFL3Mwrs. It was uploaded two days ago, and has 2.37 M views, 11K comments and 88K likes so far. The channel has 2 M subscribers. — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) July 13, 2021

Related















