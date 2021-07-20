Conditions for illegals better than for 1-6 protesters held in DC

















Steve Cortes interviewed Marjorie Taylor-Greene Monday night on Newsmax’s “Cortes & Pellegrino.” She told him that the facilities for the illegal aliens are better than for the Capitol Hill protesters held in a DC prison. [Watch the clip below, it’s revealing]

Host Steve Cortes asked at the start of the interview, “If you would, and just quickly please, Paul Hodgkins today was sentenced in a felony, he’s going to serve eight months in prison, he’s never had any kind of prison record. He was non-violent on January 6, he committed essentially trespassing, and yet his life has essentially been ruined. Your thoughts on that sentence handed out today?”

“I think it’s outrageous. You know, and I have no problem saying that these January 6 defendants are being treated like political prisoners of war,” Greene said.

“One of the things I did last week in California I toured the border, and I also got to see one of the detention facilities that ICE and our U.S. Marshals use, and I can tell you for a fact, illegals that break our laws entering our country and also have broken laws and are awaiting their court dates, they are treated far better than these January 6 defendants, especially those that are being held in the deplorable jail right here in Washington D.C.,” she added.

THE PURPOSE IS HUMILIATION

“Now, they’ve been charged with crimes and they deserve their day in court, and of course none of us condone the violence that happened on January 6, but this is beyond out of control, and this is not who we are as a nation. We should be a nation that has laws, law, and order, and justice in our courts, but not a nation that treats people so badly just because we disagree with their political stance and want to humiliate them,” she said.

“You know, this is what the Democrats are doing. They want to humiliate all people that support President Trump and are not satisfied with the election outcome and are not happy with the Biden regime that is ruling right now in Washington, D.C., and so that’s what they’re doing, it’s through intimidation,” Greene concluded.

There is little doubt of that. They want to destroy them, bankrupt them, use them for their own evil PR ends. This administration is very corrupt and CCP-like.

Watch:

