China flew 38 warplanes near Taiwan, and six naval vessels are in the area. They conducted a large military exercise, practicing sealing off the island. The overreaction is to one lone US Poseidon. The CCP is sending a message.

Later Friday, China’s People’s Liberation Army protested the flight of a United States Navy P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine patrol aircraft through the Taiwan Strait, separating mainland China from the self-governing island democracy claimed by Beijing, reports the Post.

China called it a provocation. They said it proves the US is a disruptor of peace. [It proves they’re disruptors of peace.]

The US 7th Fleet said Thursday’s flight was in accordance with international law and “demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

“The United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows including within the Taiwan Strait,” the statement said.

China said they’ll keep Taiwan by force if necessary. They say Taiwan is China.

Biden still voices support for the One China policy.

