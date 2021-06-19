CCP spy in DIA custody is allegedly the chief of China’s counterintelligence



















A number of outlets are reporting the rumor that the spy who defected is someone close to President Xi, Dong Jingwei, a career spy who was recently promoted to chief of counterintelligence. Allegedly, he fled on February 10th with his daughter Dong Yang.

He was a spy in China’s secret service, known as Guoanbu, and became the head of counter-intelligence, or spy-catching, after being promoted to the post of vice-minister in April 2018.

Jingwei allegedly gave the US DIA information on the bioweapons under development at the Wuhan Lab, a lab Dr. Anthony Fauci vouches for and donates our tax money to.

Also rumored is that Jingwei gave them the names of spies and sources for China here in the US, as well as wittingly or unwittingly compromised American intelligence officials and political figures.

CCP WANTS HIM BACK?

The following photo is the most commonly-used photo of Jingwei, although there are several non-matching photos floating around. The man who posted it – Mr. Han – is a defector from the Tiananmen Square massacre. Han says China demanded Blinken return Jingwei while they met in Alaska last month. Blinken allegedly didn’t.

Han also says that Jingwei hasn’t been seen in public since September 2020. Han is a reliable source by all accounts.

This is all still a rumor, but it’s huge if true.

CCP IS COVERING UP BIOLOGICAL WARFARE RESEARCH AT WUHAN LAB

RedState reported that the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency had received information from him that Beijing is covering up biological warfare research at the Wuhan lab. They claim their sources confirm it is Jingwei.

If he has defected, he is the highest-level Chinese official to ever defect.

A THIRD OF CHINESE STUDENTS IN THE US SPY OR GATHER INFORMATION

The Washington Free Beacon reported from internal documents that Intelligence officials are investigating why suspected Chinese spies returned to the United States on student and work visas at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The team examined 58,000 inbound Chinese F/J visa holders in the [Passenger Name Record] database and identified 396 individuals whose return travel was [scheduled] after January 2020 but had returned in January 2020,” the report reads.

The spy who is allegedly in DIA custody said that at least a third of Chinese students spy or gather information for China. In this case, the suspicion is these 58,000 were here to watch and gather intel on the reaction to the virus here in the States.

“The Chinese government relies on nontraditional collectors of information as an important piece of its espionage efforts. Academia is not immune,” said Rachelle Peterson, a senior research fellow at the National Institution of Scholars. “Cutting-edge research, technological inventions, and other forms of intellectual property are key targets for the Chinese government, which has sought to create in its foreign-based citizens a sense of obligation to bring back something of use for the Chinese Communist Party.”

We know they also use apps like TikTok and drones that they give to police departments for free to gather information about Americans.

We have a very lax visa system, and our borders are wide open. The US is committing suicide with Biden’s assistance.

The politicians, corporations, media, and other entities that do business with the Chinese Communists agree to give up their secrets and abide by CCP rules as a price for doing business. What can we expect to come of that?

The fact is that Chinese nationals were allowed to travel the world but not within China as signs of the virus took hold.

CCP ACTS AS IF JINGWEI IS STILL IN CHINA

Although there was no official comment from China, the social media account of the Central Political Legal Affairs Commission, the top law enforcement agency, claimed Mr. Dong had warned spies to watch out for “insiders” who collude with “anti-China” forces. He was also quoted as warning against “people who bankroll their activities behind the scene.”

Nicholas Eftimiades, a former CIA and Pentagon expert on China, told the SpyTalk newsletter, which first reported the alleged development, that Dr. Han was “trusted for his integrity”. However, he said the suspected defection was “exactly what it is, a rumor”. Mr. Eftimiades said such claims of Chinese officials defecting “happen all the time” and are not necessarily correct.

Meanwhile, the CCP’s propaganda newspaper, the South China Morning Post acts like Jingwei is still in China warning about foreign agents and insiders who collude with “anti-China” forces.

