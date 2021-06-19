Actor says America is “f*cking awful – full of cowards and corporate whores”

John Cusack, an America-hating actor, trashed the United States of America for Juneteeth. He’s also an anti-Semite.
The 54-year-old communista slammed the U.S. in a series of tweets on Tuesday referencing an experience he had recently at a baseball game.
“I was at a ballpark last night. And they did their support the troops ad – that conflate Boeing with troops serving – while supporting the gop – that means funding the insurrection – anti democratic forces – the opposite of what they claim to support – ‘US freedom,’” Cusack wrote.
Cusack started with slams on Boeing, tweeting, “Boeing – arms makers who does paid ads “supporting hero’s of military “ at baseball games & doesn’t have the decency to take Boeing sign away & keep it focused on just the troops – Is still funding insurrectionist gop members – giving money to anti democratic
Fascists -now.”
Still referring to Boeing, he wrote in another tweet, “They preach freedom at baseball games – but back insurrectionist coups and the overturning of elections – abc the party that would take away black and brown Americans right to vote . Yet they get to wrap themselves in the flag? Had enough yet?”
[The only vote being taken away it seems is that of white conservatives.]
“We aren’t great – we aren’t even mediocre – we’re fucking awful – full of cowards and corporate whores – Boeing gets to take out tax dollars – parade our soldiers – wrap themselves in the flag – while financially backing fascists ?
We have no leaders – no soul – Just greed -,” he continued.
[We do have a lot of corporate whores and fascists, but the fascists are his peeps.]
You can hit this to get the series of tweets:
Full of poseurs from Hollywood who think that the unwashed smelly Wal-Mart (CCP) people give a rat’s ass what some washed up Brat Pack RAT has to say about anything?
Eat shit Hollywood and whatever happened to rap group Public Enemy and Burn Hollywood Burn?
Now that zero talent or creativity Hollywood is Long Marched that song is moldy oldy.
No good movies can be made in the woke hysteria and moviegoers get tired of stale scold messages shoehorned into movies that do nothing to enhance the experience.
Cowards? What you gonna do boy.