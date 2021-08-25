CCP warns Biden not to pursue lab leak theory

An emboldened China warned Joe Biden, who ordered a probe into the Wuhan lab leak theory, that it could be America’s ‘Waterloo’.
They compared the new COVID investigation to the search for WMDs in Iraq.
The Global Times, a Chinese state-run newspaper, published an op-ed Sunday attacking Joe Biden for launching an investigation into the ‘lab leak’ idea.
Last week Biden gave U.S. intelligence 90 days to report back on all evidence. It’s a fraud anyway.
Suggestions that COVID-19 escaped from a Wuhan laboratory are gaining steam, and it’s the likeliest origin of the virus.
China accused the U.S. of ‘arrogance’ in presuming to know more than scientists.
A U.S. intelligence review of the pandemic’s China origins is due Tuesday. But the public will have to wait to see a non-classified version.
A report says Beijing pressured the World Health Organization to dismiss the Wuhan lab leak theory.
