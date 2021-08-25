Blinken thinks Taliban might be allies in our counterterrorism efforts

















It is illegal for the United States to negotiate with terrorists so why is the administration doing it? Will no one challenge them as they destroy the country?

The administration is the enemy, acting illegally, against our interests. They seem to act out of abject stupidity. It doesn’t stop with illegal negotiations.

Blinken actually thinks the Taliban could be allies in our counterterrorism efforts. Yes, he is that absurd. We cannot survive these people — I mean the US administration. It’s not just Afghanistan burning, it’s the US.

Why doesn’t Blinken invite Taly-ban to the next meeting of the Chiefs of Staff? [sarcasm]

Go to about 41:00 and listen as he says they might be able to help us in these efforts:

LIVE: Secretary of State Blinken Delivers Remarks on Safe Passage From Afghanistan https://t.co/DEjPl5SNlf — NTD News (@news_ntd) August 25, 2021

Lara Logan checked on the law and what they are doing is illegal. The administration is talking about sending them humanitarian aid, and they have already left $83 billion in US equipment.

Under US criminal code 2339B, “In the US any concession to terrorist demands are prohibited by law”. It does not say that is you want to destroy America’s power/credibility/moral authority you can sit down w terrorists, recognize them as a state & help fund them. — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 25, 2021

American defeat/weakness already being exploited by this nation’s enemies. China warns the US it could meet its Waterloo over Biden-ordered probe into Wuhan lab leak theory | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/yHs5T24GdH — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 25, 2021

