DHS insider: Cartels freely enter the US to sex traffic and commit other crimes

















Department of Homeland Security [DHS] Insider: “Once an [illegal immigrant] informs the U.S. government that they have some type of fear, or that their life is in jeopardy, or they’ll be persecuted, or they may be tortured, they are put in what’s called the ‘reasonable fear [category]’…Once [a migrant gang member] makes the declaration of, ‘My life is in danger and I may be harmed if I return home,’ they’re taken off the [Transnational Organized Crime] watchlist. That makes it a giant loophole.” ~ DHS Insider

Project Veritas released a new video today featuring a Department of Homeland Security [DHS] insider blowing the whistle on a federal government “loophole” that enables migrant gang members to get away with sex trafficking and other crimes.

These gangs coming through are all involved in sex trafficking. They claim they have a reasonable fear which allows them to remain in the US. Then they apply for work permits and get to work.

At the same time, Mexico’s cartels now operate without fear on the US side of the border. The army of cartel operators come across in large numbers thanks to the “open border” policy of the current Administration.

The gangs are using cloned vehicles and uniforms, pretending to be Border agents. It’s a common practice in Mexico.

If you wanted to destroy the United States, would you do anything different than the Biden administration is currently doing?

Watch:

Another Project Veritas whistleblower https://t.co/qrteVeV53j — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 25, 2021

