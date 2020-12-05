CCP’s collecting world’s DNA to target specific races

The Chinese Communists have been collecting people’s DNA for years. According to Gordon Chang, author of ‘The Coming Collapse of China,’ the country’s sinister motivations should be of great concern to the United States, Fox News reports.

With over 80 million health profiles, China has the largest DNA database in the world. It’s growing. In an interview with Fox News, Chang warned that China plans to use this information to create bioweapons designed to target specific ethnic groups.

“The coronavirus is not the last pathogen that will be generated from Chinese soil. And so we’ve got to be concerned that the next disease is more transmissible and more deadly than the novel coronavirus,” said Chang.

Chang said China uses the DNA collections of its own citizens to track and control them, but they’re also building a database of DNA on foreigners, including Americans.

One method is to buy American companies that have DNA profiles. Or they will just hack into their databases. Ancestry companies and health insurance companies are likely targets.

However, they have an even more sinister motive, Chang warned. “China is probably trying to develop diseases that target not just everybody, but target only certain ethnic or racial groups.”

Let me guess, whites are history.

Watch:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Watch this clip too:

DNI Ratcliffe tells @CBS_Herridge that China is using blackmail, bribery and covert influence to target members of Congress and make sure “only laws that are favorable to China are passed” pic.twitter.com/3hQ23hXvtF — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) December 3, 2020