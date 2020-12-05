No observers during Fulton County counting but no hidden suitcases

The Sentinel believes there was massive, organized fraud, but it was in the filling out and delivery of the mail-in ballots. Proving that after the fact is impossible.

The Fulton County BOE Director admits in the clip below that there were no observers while counting was going on. Three media were present.

You may have heard that the mystery of the suitcases of ballots counted with an observer present. Well, that’s not true.

There were no observers in Fulton County when they restarted counting. Three media were there and they left at 11:30. The counting continued until about 1 o’clock in the morning.

The reason the counting continued is that the supervisor told them to.

According to the BOE Director: The cases, suitcases, were put under a cloth table. Those are not suitcases. They are ballot bins and they put them under the workspace. It’s just the way the workspace was laid out. They weren’t in the open, but the BOE Director said they were just stored under the workspace, and the intention wasn’t to conceal.

Go to 37:00:

This is the clip in question:

WATCH: Video from yesterday's hearing with Georgia senators revealing Fulton County kicking out observers, pulling suitcases full of ballots out from under a table, and resuming counting and scanning those ballots in secret for over two hours:https://t.co/CpGjtBw1tY — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 4, 2020