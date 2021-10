Chinese Communists are working on gain-of-function in the Wuhan lab on Nipah Virus which has about an 80% death rate. They’re experimenting in level 2 and 3 labs.

We’re helping to fund it since we still send them funds, courtesy of NIH and NIAID. Tell Dr. Fauci to stop funding this.

We reported this already but it needs to be widely publicized. Dr. Robert Redfield discussed it on Fox News and said gain-of-function needs to be shut down immediately.

Dan Bongino aired it:

Related