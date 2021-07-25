Pfizer’s vaccine immunity wanes after 6 months

















As experts collect data on COVID-19 vaccines protections, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson&Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months.

Pfizer says immunity wanes over time in the face of the Delta variant. They now seek authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August, Yahoo reports.

In a July 8 announcement, Pfizer cited a study from the Israel Ministry of Health that found that vaccine efficacy “in preventing both infection and symptomatic disease has declined six months post-vaccination.”

Meanwhile, the vaccine seems to remain effective at preventing serious illness beyond six months. Pfizer also noted the additional challenge the Delta variant poses in conjunction with waning immunity.

The July 5 study out of Israel concluded that the Pfizer vaccine is not as effective against the Delta variant as it is against other strains, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The study was done from early June to early July, while Israel was experiencing an outbreak caused by the Delta variant.

Israel’s Health Ministry reported that amid the surge, the Pfizer vaccine was only 64 percent effective against infection and 94 percent effective at preventing serious illness. This is a substantial drop from Pfizer’s original efficacy, which was 94 percent effective against any infection and 97 percent effective at preventing severe illness.

In the statement, Pfizer noted that the findings in the Israel study are consistent with the company’s ongoing analysis.

Pfizer recipients remain highly protected against severe illness from COVID for six months, but per the statement, the emergence of variants and a natural decrease in efficacy against symptomatic disease are expected to occur, which could lead to the need for a third dose.

They’re Gearing Up to Vaccinate Children Whether They Need It or Not

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will supply the U.S. with another 200 million doses of their COVID-19 shot, setting up a stream of vaccine deliveries through next April in a push to inoculate children under the age of 12.

They are expecting FDA emergency approval in the winter.

Of the new doses, 65 million will be tailored for the pediatric population, should the vaccine be cleared for kids younger than 12, according to the official, who spoke under the condition of anonymity as the contract isn’t public. Some of those shots would be immediately available upon authorization.

