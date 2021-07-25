Pfizer’s vaccine immunity wanes after 6 months

As experts collect data on COVID-19 vaccines protections, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson&Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months.
Pfizer says immunity wanes over time in the face of the Delta variant. They now seek authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August, Yahoo reports.
Lots of luck with that.
Also via Yahoo:
In a July 8 announcement, Pfizer cited a study from the Israel Ministry of Health that found that vaccine efficacy “in preventing both infection and symptomatic disease has declined six months post-vaccination.”
Meanwhile, the vaccine seems to remain effective at preventing serious illness beyond six months. Pfizer also noted the additional challenge the Delta variant poses in conjunction with waning immunity.
The July 5 study out of Israel concluded that the Pfizer vaccine is not as effective against the Delta variant as it is against other strains, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The study was done from early June to early July, while Israel was experiencing an outbreak caused by the Delta variant.
Israel’s Health Ministry reported that amid the surge, the Pfizer vaccine was only 64 percent effective against infection and 94 percent effective at preventing serious illness. This is a substantial drop from Pfizer’s original efficacy, which was 94 percent effective against any infection and 97 percent effective at preventing severe illness.
In the statement, Pfizer noted that the findings in the Israel study are consistent with the company’s ongoing analysis.
Pfizer recipients remain highly protected against severe illness from COVID for six months, but per the statement, the emergence of variants and a natural decrease in efficacy against symptomatic disease are expected to occur, which could lead to the need for a third dose.
They’re Gearing Up to Vaccinate Children Whether They Need It or Not
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE will supply the U.S. with another 200 million doses of their COVID-19 shot, setting up a stream of vaccine deliveries through next April in a push to inoculate children under the age of 12.
They are expecting FDA emergency approval in the winter.
Of the new doses, 65 million will be tailored for the pediatric population, should the vaccine be cleared for kids younger than 12, according to the official, who spoke under the condition of anonymity as the contract isn’t public. Some of those shots would be immediately available upon authorization.
If these so called vaccines only last 6 months, then they aren’t a Vaccine, they are a therapeutic. They then need to be evaluated for the cumulative effects of long term use. In my observation, there are other medications with a long history of being safe that we should be looking at to lessen the effects and hospitalizations related to COVID-19, but the Government is practicing bad medicine to make a huge payday to Big Pharma.
What we should be concentrating on is Natural Immunity and how long that last. I suspect that most of the half of Americans that aren’t vaccinated have Natural Immunity, but that doesn’t fit the Communist Democrat narrative.
But Fauci said we could only get herd immunity via vaccines and there is “no” natural immunity.
On a side note: Notice when Fauci had his argument with Sen. Paul he said “Staff” up and down the chain reviewed this. In other words, only bureaucrats who are the responsible party made the declaration.
I don’t believe those control freaks that don’t seem to know their ass from their elbow but presume to mandate to others how to live their lives. The Hell with them. They are just gearing up for the 2022 election with more masks sales, lock downs, Big Pharma making trillions of $$$$ by screwing the taxpayers, and complete rumination of the economy and the the country.
They are the cause of the pandemonium and riots, and will be the cause of another fraudulent election. The Commie-crats be damned. May the sewers in DC back -up, and overflow, so they can swallow and drown in their in the schitt of their own making.
SHARYL ATTKISSON’S web site………. Exclusive Summary: Covid-19 Vaccine Concerns, its a long article with links and proof these vaccines are poison !!!!!! , here is a start………..Fifty-seven authors from 17 countries have signed an endorsement urging that Covid-19 vaccinations be stopped unless new safety mechanisms are immediately implemented.
The authors include Dr. Peter McCullough, cardiologist and Vice Chief of Medicine at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, who has called for a halt to vaccinating 30-year olds due to “no clinical benefit” and safety concerns.
In the UK, some scientists analyzed adverse event reports and called upon the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to stop the Covid-19 vaccines as “not safe for human use” due to reports of issues with bleeding/clotting, pain, immune system, neurological, loss of sight/hearing/smell/speech, and questions about impact in pregnant women.
A petition of scientists led by Linda Wastila, Professor, Pharmaceutical Health Services Research University of Maryland School of Pharmacy is calling for Covid-19 vaccines to be disapproved…………THERE IS NO WAY I WOULD TAKE THE JAB !!!!!!!!!!!!
As was said in the very beginning; This is a TRILLION DOLLAR venture and it takes time to accomplish such a goal. It’s much easier once the entire population is “subject” to Big Pharma.