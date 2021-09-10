CDC changes the meaning of the word ‘vaccine’ to meet their mandates

















18 months, two presidents, a mail-in election, three shots, $5 trillion, a year of delayed schooling, and a shredded Constitution… to slow the spread. ~ Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky

NB: We are not advocating against the vaccine, just being forced to take it!

Rep. Thomas Massie pointed to the changing definitions of vaccination which change as the vaccine loses effectiveness. He compared the changed definitions to Orwell’s 1984 and the CDC to The Ministry of Truth.

The definition of “vaccine” was “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease.” Now, it is a preparation to “stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases.”

The new definition replaces “immunity” with “protection,” Rep. Massie, said on Wednesday.

The vaccines are declining in effectiveness and the CDC now tells people the vaccine reduces the risk of hospitalization and death.

The Changing Definitions:

They can’t change the definition of a word except in Orwellian terms. They need to use a different word but they won’t.

A CDC spokesman told McClatchy News in a story published Thursday that the current definitions are “more transparent.” It seems more like deception to many of us.

VACCINES CHANGE WITH THE INEFFECTIVENESS OF THE VACCINE

The CDC has acknowledged that the vaccines do not prevent the spread of the delta variant, which comprises nearly 100% of the current cases.

They are declining in effectiveness so the CDC now tells people the vaccine reduced the risk of hospitalization and death.

However, in Israel, one of the world’s most fully vaccinated nations, most of the COVID cases are among the vaccinated. In the U.K. last month, 40% of cases had received at least one shot.

The CDC estimated that from February 2020 to March 2021, 114.6 million Americans were infected with COVID-19. Studies, including a recent one in Israel, have found natural immunity from infection to be far superior to immunity from vaccines. The Israel study found it to be 27 times more effective.

Biden’s new mandate doesn’t even provide a carve-out for workers who had COVID. That is not following the science.

The vaccine does appear to help but the virus will keep morphing. We don’t know what the long-term effects will be if we keep getting mRNA injected into our bodies.

The virus is no longer a pandemic but rather endemic. We have to learn to live with it.

Tonight, while Biden was announcing his unconstitutional executive order for workplace vaccine mandates, state Rep @SavannahLMaddox was fighting to stop vaccine mandates in Kentucky. She didn’t have the votes to prevail, but she is a hero. Listen to her speech. pic.twitter.com/xRIvFLxlD5 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 10, 2021

Check out @CDCgov’s evolving definition of “vaccination.” They’ve been busy at the Ministry of Truth: pic.twitter.com/4k2xf8rvsL — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 8, 2021

