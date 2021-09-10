Stunning 440,000 PA ballots unaccounted for in most secure election ever

















The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) reports that 440,000 mail ballots in Pennsylvania “went missing or undeliverable.” Biden won the state by only 80,555 votes.

“The 2020 General Election set a record in Pennsylvania for rejected mail ballots by election officials. Also, the state lost track of more ballots than the difference in votes between Trump and Biden,” the conservative election integrity group said in a statement that accompanied the release of the report.

A total of 3.1 million ballots were mailed to Pennsylvania voters in 2020. Of these, what happened to 425,606 of these mail ballots is “unknown,” according to data provided by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission and analyzed by PILF.

In addition, 15,175 were determined to be “undeliverable,” while 34,171 mail ballots returned by voters were rejected by election officials.

PILF President J. Christian Adams said in the statement released by PILF, “Pennsylvania lawmakers have serious work to do if they don’t want their election systems to resemble California or Arizona.”

Recently, they published another stunning report about 15 million ballots missing nationwide.

It’s important to note that according to the report, by Fall 2020, $8,000,000 in Mark Zuckerberg funds through the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) were used in Pennsylvania counties, funding mail voting expansions. This outcome was so predictable that PILF ordered billboards in advance to announce the results. Ballot counting—which used to take hours—ran on for days. Now, Pennsylvania joins several other battleground states for losing track of more ballots than the difference between winning and losing its Electoral College votes. With Act 77 of 2019 now law, this will be the new normal if left alone.

