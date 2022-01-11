CDC Chaos: It’s NOT 75% of ALL COV Deaths– Comments Were Edited

Dr. Walensky said she was misunderstood during her interview with Good Morning America. Her comments were edited, she said. Her statements were edited because GMA didn’t have enough time. She didn’t mean that 75% of all COV deaths were people with at least four comorbidities, just the cases in one study.

However, at other times she has said it’s 50% who were hospitalized WITH Cov. So, all those comments we’ve all made about the truth coming were too optimistic.

This is her unedited statement.

If you’ve seen folks online declaring the CDC Director “revealed” that 75% of all COVID deaths were people with at least four comorbidities, please know that is not the case. Dr. Walensky’s response to a question about a study of *vaccinated people* was shortened for TV time ⤵️ https://t.co/LuAowltREl — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) January 11, 2022

This is an original clip from Good Morning America:

Thanks for letting us know https://t.co/FbmRiBipu1 — Maura (@indiesentinel) January 11, 2022

