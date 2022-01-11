Sen. Cruz Redeems Himself

Senator Cruz redeemed himself today when he grilled the FBI representative at a hearing. He tried hard to get answers on whether or not FBI agents or informants were at the J6 riot and if they were involved in any violence.

He was stonewalled but at least he asked.

At one point, the spokesperson said they were aware of Ray Epps but she had “no background on him”, a man who suspiciously incited the riot, never went into the Capitol himself but got others to go, and was never charged. There were several others who did the exact same thing and were never arrested.

The agent came to the hearing to say, “Sir, I cannot answer that question.”

Who do these people think they are? We better get these bureaucratic tyrants under control.

Watch:

Senator @tedcruz‘s Full Questioning Of The FBI At Senate Judiciary Hearing Today About Whether There Were FBI Informants Present On January 6th And Ray Epps “How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of January 6th?” “Who is Ray Epps?” pic.twitter.com/Haufq3kym2 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 11, 2022

