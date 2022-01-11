Sen. Cruz Redeems Himself

Senator Cruz redeemed himself today when he grilled the FBI representative at a hearing. He tried hard to get answers on whether or not FBI agents or informants were at the J6 riot and if they were involved in any violence.
He was stonewalled but at least he asked.
At one point, the spokesperson said they were aware of Ray Epps but she had “no background on him”, a man who suspiciously incited the riot, never went into the Capitol himself but got others to go, and was never charged. There were several others who did the exact same thing and were never arrested.
The agent came to the hearing to say, “Sir, I cannot answer that question.”
Who do these people think they are? We better get these bureaucratic tyrants under control.
Watch:
Senator @tedcruz‘s Full Questioning Of The FBI At Senate Judiciary Hearing Today About Whether There Were FBI Informants Present On January 6th And Ray Epps
“How many FBI agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of January 6th?”
“Who is Ray Epps?” pic.twitter.com/Haufq3kym2
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 11, 2022
At least one member of the worst government that money can buy isn’t a traitor working for external enemies.
Cruz talked last week just like the traitors you mentioned.
Senator Cruz does have his moments, but where is the follow up? Why did he not demand that the FBI supply everything they had on Epps and a List of Every Government Agent / Informant on the Capitol Grounds that day and what their function was? No Agency should be allowed to withhold information from Congress. Congress needs a much bigger jail to hold Government Employees who are stonewalling them in.
Because Cruz was pretending.
Without subpoena power which Chucky Schumer will never grant Senator Cruz can demand all he wants but just like every Democrat puke out there who testifies before any committee they thumb their noses at the tough questions and refuse to answer. I’m surprised this lackey didn’t just plead the 5th. The once respected FBI has become another politically tainted rogue agency doing the bidding of the Democrat Party.
I think that he did not redeem himself. His words the past year are unacceptable and consistent. His explanation to Tucker was ridiculous. Now he does his act in front of cameras. We knew shortly after J6 that the event was staged by the government, and so did Cruz. If Cruz is the candidate, I do not pull the lever. He and Haley can have fun trying to out-RINO each other.
But the alternative will be a commie. He votes the right way. I agree he’s been. disappointment.
Your system is crap if you cannot demand those papers and other information is handed over within a working day or so…thats wheat they rest of us do….I have seen this many times at these useless meetings.
Your guys ask the right questions..sometimes…and the other side sits there like morons pretending they dont know what is going on…and you never do a damn thing about it.
I saw that idiot Garland do the same thing an few weeks back…et freeking cet….if you will do nothing why do you expect them to ever answer a question? I wouldn’t…..