CDC & FDA Accused of Underreporting Adverse Reactions to COV Vaccines

















Oregon state Sens. Kim Thatcher and Dennis Linthicum, both Republicans, have petitioned Acting U.S. Attorney Scott E. Asphaug to launch a grand jury investigation into the measurement of COVID-19 statistics by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), The Epoch Times reported.

In the petition, the senators expressed concerns over the measurement and reporting of COVID-19 vaccine adverse reactions including fatalities and injuries.

The lawmakers stated that a whistleblower, under sworn testimony, said the data reported under the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System may have been underreported by a factor of five.

Thatcher and Linthicum said that they consulted large groups of doctors, epidemiologists, and virologists on the subject of COVID-19 statistical reporting.

“Additionally, we are profoundly concerned that the scientific literature continues to provide empirical evidence that safe and effective treatments and management strategies for COVID infections exist but are not being made available to Americans most in need,” continued the letter.

Stand for Health Freedom (SHF), a non-profit organization that helped with the petition, said in a statement that the petition was submitted one month before public release to “protect those involved.”

SHF also cited a March 2020 study (pdf) alleging that the CDC over-emphasized COVID-19 as the cause of death in compiling its statistics while “circumvent[ing] multiple federal laws” in the process.

HERE IS ONE PROBLEM THAT CAN ARISE WITH UNDERREPORTING

A 16-year-old boy died during his math class on Zoom last April, reportedly 27 days after taking his second shot of Pfizer vaccine according to VAERS data released on October 1, 2021.

On July 13, the boy’s mother filed a report with the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) indicating her son died 27 days after receiving his second dose of Pfizer’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine in April.

“My son died, while taking his math class on Zoom. We are waiting for the autopsy because the doctors did not find anything,” the mother wrote. “He was a healthy boy, he had a good academic index, he wanted to be a civil engineer. He was the best thing in my life.”

“He had no previous symptoms. I was with him one hour before and my assistant saw him 20 minutes prior and he did not show any irregularities.”

