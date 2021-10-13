Report COV Vaccines Are Like “Illegal Medical Experiments by Nazi Germany”

















Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccine technology, said on his recent podcast, “The idea that if you have a workplace where everybody’s vaccinated, you’re not going to have virus spread is totally false. A total lie.”

That’s true and the CDC Director Rochelle Walensky finally admitted vaccinated people can get it and spread it.

If the vaccinated can get it and spread it, the whole idea of vaccinating everyone looks pretty crazy.

THE PODCAST

Malone talked about the lures being put out to get people to take the jab, such as a lottery and ice cream.

Malone called the vaccine experimental. He compared what’s going on today with COVID vaccines to the illegal medical experiments conducted by Nazi Germany. “[During the Second World War], Jews and other ethnic groups were subjected to horrible experimental medical research,” Malone said. “And they justified it by saying it was for the common good.”

Malone said the Western World had been committed to not doing it again. “Tuskegee is one example, and frankly, this is another example.”

Malone continued, “The idea that if you have a workplace where everybody’s vaccinated, you’re not going to have virus spread is totally false. A total lie,” Malone said.

The vaccinated are actually the “super-spreaders” that everyone was told about in the beginning of the pandemic, Malone believes.

“If you consider the scientific fact that vaccinated people have less symptoms than the unvaccinated, but can still easily spread disease, consider your fellow vaccinated worker, whose unvaccinated son brought the disease home and gave it to him … He might not have any symptoms … but he’ll definitely be producing the virus. And he’s going to say, hey, I can go to work today. But he’s going to be spreading the virus like crazy.”

Malone also touched on the idea of “the noble lie” they are telling which is actually “paternalistic authoritarianism.”

Watch:

Keep in mind that while this mass vaccination is going on, the totalitarians in charge are discussing vaccine passports with multinational corporations. They are doing it as secretly as they can.

It’s all about control and we too can be Australia — quickly.

Vaccine passports- when the Service Victoria app is updated tomorrow, this is what will appear on a phone when someone checks in as part of the trials. The triangles on the background appear as a hologram, they’re designed to counter fraudulent screen shots. pic.twitter.com/xBA30JAIXu — Emma O’Sullivan (@emma_os) October 10, 2021

Related















