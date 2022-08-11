CDC Improves COV Guidance But Some People Can’t Be Helped

The CDC is now emphasizing personal choices to make informed decisions to protect oneself and others from severe illness, including vaccination and masking.

The revised COVID guidance was released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday. Not suspicious at all is the fact that they are doing this pre-election in November. People get some freedom back in time for the election, and Biden can claim he’s curing COVID-19.

It lifts the quarantine on those exposed to the virus.

Unvaccinated people have the same guidance as vaccinated people.

Students can stay in class after being exposed to the virus.

It’s no longer recommended to screen those without symptoms.

“This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives,” the CDC’s Greta Massetti said in a statement. “We know that COVID-19 is here to stay,” she added during a briefing with reporters.

It’s about a year-and-a-half late.

However, some can’t be helped. There is no hope for those who still force children in masks. Take this Texas Teachers Association President, for example.

Tx. Teachers Assoc. President: "We will follow CDC guidelines, but we want to ensure to that our local school districts, who have been elected to make sure that we are doing the best for our students, have the power to" force kids to mask. pic.twitter.com/eRfCVF8ypM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 11, 2022

COVID-19 continues to circulate globally; however, with so many tools available to us for reducing COVID-19 severity, there is significantly less risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death than earlier in the pandemic, the agency said.

By the numbers:

About 67% of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

79% have received at least one dose.

32% have received an additional vaccine dose or a booster dose.

This is a farce. The vaccine doesn’t keep anyone from spreading or getting COVID, and the vaccine only lasts 4-6 months.

