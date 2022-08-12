WaPo Puts Up a Truthful Headline, But Quickly Corrects Themselves

The Washington Post accidentally told the truth in a tweet they quickly changed when the Twitter trolls attacked them.

The original tweet said: “Garland vowed to depoliticize Justice. Then the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago.”

They clarified that the previous tweet was deleted. Not much clarification there! The Washington Post is just another leftist rag that serves as an arm of the Democrat Party.

Clarification: A previous tweet of this story had a headline that has changed after publishing. We’ve deleted the tweet. — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 10, 2022

The article linked to the tweet said in part:

Garland, a former federal prosecutor, would attempt to rebuild trust in the sprawling and powerful law enforcement agency after the tumultuous Trump presidency, his supporters said. He would try to convince the public and lawmakers that he was an apolitical attorney general, even as he tackled some of the nation’s most contentious political issues.

But the FBI’s highly unusual court-approved search Monday of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club put Garland square in the middle of a huge political firestorm. The search, part of a long-running probe into the possible mishandling of presidential documents, drew praise from Democrats who have been hoping the Justice Department would seriously investigate Trump and the ire of conservatives who decried the search as an abuse of power. That drew continued anger from the Twitter trolls. Perhaps they will edit the article now. Notice the word “search.” You aren’t allowed to call it a raid. A top former FBI agent complained about the wording during an appearance on MSNBC. It was the impetus for using the euphemism “search” for “raid.”

Speaking of arms of the Democrat Party, Liz Cheney managed to stand with the FBI after their assault on Mar-a-Lago.

She is “ashamed to hear members of my party attacking the integrity of the FBI agents involved with the recent Mar-a-Lago search…” [Notice how she uses the appropriate language – “search” instead of “raid.”]

She continued, “…These are sickening comments that put the lives of patriotic public servants at risk.”

Cheney’s not big on free speech.

Even with Democrats voting for her, she is still 29 points behind her primary opponent, Harriet Hageman. The primary is next week. She will likely turn up on The View, CNN, or maybe MSNBC after she loses.

I have been ashamed to hear members of my party attacking the integrity of the FBI agents involved with the recent Mar-a-Lago search. These are sickening comments that put the lives of patriotic public servants at risk. — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) August 11, 2022

